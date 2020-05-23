Linda “Smokey” E. (Warnick) Arndt, age 73, of Fleetwood, passed away in her residence on Thursday May 21, 2020. She was the wife of Abner “Butch” Arndt, Jr., Fleetwood. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Henry A. Warnick Sr. and Rachel V. (Barlet) Warnick. Smokey had worked at Old Dutch Bakery, Blandon for many years as a supervisor. Other work included being the executive housekeeper at the former Holiday Inn at Reading. She enjoyed spending time with Butch, the casino, bingo, reading and playing with her dog Baxter. Survived by her husband and daughters, Tracy (Arndt), wife of Wilmer Kreis; Diane (Arndt), wife of John Smith; Predeceased son Brian Arndt, widow Wendy (Reed) Arndt, Grandchildren: Steven, Whitney, Travis, Felicia, Tyler, Jacob and Nicholas. Great-grandchildren: Alana, Juliana, Olivia, Kendall, Hannah, Ryan and Riley. Also surviving are brothers, Oscar Warnick, husband of Judy Warnick, of Hamburg, and Bruce Warnick formally of Reading. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Scott and Henry Jr Warnick. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Fleetwood. Graveside inurnment will be Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in St. Paul’s Union Cemetery, Fleetwood. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 23 to May 24, 2020.