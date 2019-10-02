|
|
Linda L. Bair Linda L. Bair, 69, of Upper Tulpehocken Twp., passed away on September 28, 2019 at Berkshire Center. She was the former spouse of Steven M. Bair. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Thelma (Roth) Gingrich. Linda was employed as a CNA for St. Joseph Living Center for 18 years. She is survived by her children: Stephanie L. Baez, wife of Jerry of Bernville, Antoinette M. Vasquez of Hamburg, and Melissa A. Gonzalez, wife of Pedro of Reading. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Venessa, Jose, Avery, Raymond, Joshua, Jade, Jonathan, and Marissa; 13 great-grandchildren; brother: Herbert Gingrich; sister: Elizabeth Grey; and goddaughter: Jessica Lebron. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, 650 Fritztown Rd, Sinking Spring, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:00PM. Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 1, 2019