Linda L. Barnett, 68, of Wyomissing, passed August 2nd in Reading Hospital.
She was the wife of Steven E. Barnett. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late
Robert G. and Gloria M. (Edwards) Elliott.
Linda worked for Narrow Fabric, West Reading for 22 years as a machine operator. She loved to go dancing,
attend NASCAR events and go bowling.
She is also survived by her siblings: Robert J. Elliott, of Centerport; Eugene H. Elliott, of Reading; Penny L. Elliott, of Laureldale; Roxanne A. Elliott, of West Lawn; Debra I. (Elliott), wife of Jeff Gumby, of Reading; and Michelle D. (Elliott), wife of Michael Barnett, of Exeter; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brothers: Martin J., David A., Troy K. and Glenn A. Elliott.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., in the Laureldale Cemetery Chapel. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m., to time of service. Interment will follow in the cemetery.
Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 5, 2019