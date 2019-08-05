Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Laureldale Cemetery Chapel
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Laureldale Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Barnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda (Elliott) Barnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda (Elliott) Barnett Obituary

Linda L. Barnett, 68, of Wyomissing, passed August 2nd in Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of Steven E. Barnett. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late

Robert G. and Gloria M. (Edwards) Elliott.

Linda worked for Narrow Fabric, West Reading for 22 years as a machine operator. She loved to go dancing,

attend NASCAR events and go bowling.

She is also survived by her siblings: Robert J. Elliott, of Centerport; Eugene H. Elliott, of Reading; Penny L. Elliott, of Laureldale; Roxanne A. Elliott, of West Lawn; Debra I. (Elliott), wife of Jeff Gumby, of Reading; and Michelle D. (Elliott), wife of Michael Barnett, of Exeter; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by brothers: Martin J., David A., Troy K. and Glenn A. Elliott.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., in the Laureldale Cemetery Chapel. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m., to time of service. Interment will follow in the cemetery.

Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

www.henningerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now