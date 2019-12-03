|
Linda I. Beard Mrs. Linda I. Beard, aged 78, died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 1, 2019 with her loving husband, James by her side. A lifelong resident of Reinholds, Lancaster County, she was a graduate of Cocalico Union High School Class of 1959. She enjoyed a career at Morgan Corporation after she worked for many years at Keystone Nitewear and Cinderella Knitting Mills. She continued to work on a part-time basis for Morgan Corp. after her retirement. An active member in her community, she was a Charter member of the Reinholds Lioness Club and served as its Treasurer and President. She was also the Treasurer of the Reunion Committee for the Class of ‘59 and was an active member of Swamp Lutheran Church. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family, her children, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary (Good) and Winfield S. Yocom, her son Scott and half sisters Mary Thelma Swope and Jane Koch. Linda is survived by her husband James Beard; daughter Debra Mortland and son Kenneth Beard; sister Janet Marderness; in addition to grandchildren Kayleigh Beard, Kelly Shkuro, Courtney Baker, Jeremy Conrad, James Beard, Andrew Beard, Bethany Beard, Mallory Beard, Macauley Beard, and Timothy Beard. There will be no visitation prior to the funeral. Services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, 11:00 am, at the Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA, 17569, with Rev. Dennis L. Trout and Pastor Glenn Beard officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund at the above address. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Onlitne condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019