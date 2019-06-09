Linda L. Bloch, 66, of Charming Forge, North Heidelberg Twp., passed away on

Friday, June 7, 2019, at her residence.

She was the wife of Donald H. Bloch. Born in Detroit, Mich., on July 9, 1952, a daughter of the late Tom and Monique (Pinsonneault) Stumm.

She was a graduate of Grosse Ile High School in

Michigan. Linda was employed over 25 years and retired from the Wernersville State Hospital.

She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, loved her online community and especially her monthly "poker get-togethers" with the ladies.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Clayton E. Bouchard, husband of Chantel; two grandchildren, Breanna and Kane Bouchard; a sister, Andrea Stumm; a brother, Tim Stumm; sister-in-law, Linda Sfingas; and two brothers-in-law, Barry and Larry Kelchner.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., at Cole Funeral Home & Cremation

Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia. The family will

receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Cole Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St.,

Reading, PA 19604.

Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.



