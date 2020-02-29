|
Linda F. Shunk Brown, of Honolulu, and former resident of Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly, on January 8, 2020, at the age of 71. Linda is survived by her children: Lyndell Shunk (Jason Glipa), of Honolulu, Hawaii; Craig Brown (Tammy), of Hamburg; and Dwayne Brown (Lori), of West Lawn. She is survived by five loving grandchildren: Tyler Glipa, Evan Glipa, Ava Glipa, Joshua Brown and Elizabeth Brown. She is also survived by her sisters, Lori Balthaser and Susan Hurst. She is predeceased by husbands, Lester Shunk and Brian Brown; as well as her brother, Paul Ohlinger Jr. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Arlene Ohlinger. Linda was a graduate of Wilson High School. She worked as a bank manager for Meridian Bank for over 30 years. After spending the majority of her life on the east coast, Linda was fortunate to retire to Honolulu to live with her daughter, Lyndell. She was instrumental in raising her grandchildren, whom she adored. Linda volunteered for 16 years with Kapiolani and Straub Medical Center, which gave her much enjoyment. She looked forward to yearly trips with her sister. She also enjoyed lunching and going to movies with her dear friend, Ron Livingston. Linda will be fondly remembered for her will to never give up, her dry sense of humor, her Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and her love for Vegas. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all those who knew her. A celebration of life is scheduled on March 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Laureldale Cemetery Chapel.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020