Linda Elizabeth (Koleczek) Ciesinski, 75, died October 26, 2019, in her Lower Alsace Township residence. She was married October 15, 1960, to Thaddeus Anthony Ciesinski Jr. Born in Harrisburg Hospital on November 28, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Francis “Frank” Koleczek and Frances R. (Beatty) Koleczek-Stout. Linda was a graduate of Reading High School and Reading/Muhlenberg Vo-Tech, where she became a licensed practical nurse. She is survived by two children, Debbie L. (Ciesinski), wife of Fred W. Sanders; and Robert J., husband of Paula (Costa) Ciesinski. Linda was preceded in death by her oldest child, Christine Marie (Ciesinski) Swope-Balthaser. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Kristel Swope, Samantha Swope, Niccole Sanders, Brendon Sanders, Katherine Ciesinski and Allyson Ciesinski. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019