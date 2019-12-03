Home

Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hope Community Church
2732 N. Charlotte St.
Gilbertsville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Community Church
2732 N. Charlotte St.
Gilbertsville, PA
View Map
Linda K. (Fisher) DaMore Linda K. (Fisher) DaMore, 72, of Boyertown, wife of William F. DaMore, Sr., passed away on Sunday at her residence. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Walter E. Fisher and the late Ruth S. (Swavely) Fisher. She was a 1965 Pottsgrove High School graduate, graduate of Chester County Hospital School of Nursing, and in 1986 received her real estate license from Berks Real Estate Institute. Linda was a registered nurse at various places. She was a member of Mechaya Mission, Inc. (pastor’s wife) Surviving besides her husband are children, Bill Damore, Jr and his wife JaNel, Josh DaMore, Mandi wife of Tom Brannan; brothers, James Fisher and his wife Vanda, Paradise, TX, Dennis Fisher and his wife Shandra Fisher, Pottstown; nine grandchildren, and raised fifty three foster children. There will be a viewing Saturday December 7, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at Hope Community Church 2732 N. Charlotte St., Gilbertsville. A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday at the church. Officiating will be Reverend Phil Baumgardner. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
