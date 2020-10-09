Linda Diane McCormick Linda Diane McCormick, 72, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, October 8, 2020. She graced the world with kindness, friendship, and generosity. Daughter of the late Isabelle Keller and Scott McCormick, Linda spent her youth in and around Milton, PA. She graduated summa cum laude from Milton Senior High in 1966 and Albright College in 1970. Linda immediately began her 35-year career in the Reading School District, first at Southwest (arriving in a pink VW Bug) where she taught for 20 years before moving to the high school with the 9th grade. Her passion for teaching Reading and English went far beyond the classroom; she attended all of her students’ activities from sports to music to plays. Ms. Mac to her students, they genuinely felt her love and concern for their well-being and scores continued to keep in touch with her throughout the decades. Her Southwest neighbors affectionately called her Teacher. Embracing the cause of peace, social justice, and humanitarianism, Linda channeled her ardor into action from her college days to her compassionate work through the Unitarian Universalist Church to her membership in the NAACP. Linda became lifetime friends with her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. Linda’s memory lives in her family – brother, Benjamin McCormick, husband of Linell of Reading; niece Erin McCormick and husband Eric Allenspach of WA state; niece Cara (McCormick) and husband Timothy Hanks of NJ; and great-niece Margaret Hanks and great-nephews Benjamin and Oliver Allenspach; as well as her multitude of friends. A celebration of Linda’s life will occur in the future. In the meantime, when you see pink and purple and cats and flamingos - smile and remember Linda’s joy and enthusiasm for life! Donations can be made in her name to Animal Rescue League,58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508, or the Humane Society, 1801 N 11th St, Reading, PA 19604. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, inc., is assisting with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and find memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
