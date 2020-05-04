Linda Eastman, 67, of Exeter, passed away, at home, on April 24, 2020, losing her battle with cancer. Born May 25, 1952 in West Reading, PA, Linda grew up in Temple, PA. She graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1970, and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Millersville State College. After college, she served 4 years in the Army achieving the rank of Sergeant, and was primarily stationed in Berlin, Germany, during the Cold War. Immediately after discharge from the Army, Linda lived in Louisiana, where she studied accounting and worked as a Certified Public Accountant. Returning to Reading, she worked in the Accounting Department of Godiva Chocolates until her retirement Linda enjoyed studying English and other languages, and read avidly. She also had a passion for art; her knowledge of art history was considerable. She loved traveling, and toured Europe while in the Army. She visited several Caribbean islands with her college roommate, Deb Williard, She spent time in Spain with her friend Pat Pinto, and made several more trips to Europe visiting Art Museums. Linda also embarked on several cruises, including a trip along the Rhine River, a cruise from Rome to Lisbon, an Alaskan cruise to Vancouver, B.C., and most recently a Hawaiian Islands cruise with family. Linda is preceded in death by her parents Frederick Heberling and Jean (Brown) Heberling, as well as her brother, Larry Heberling. She is survived by her husband Jack Brown, brother John Heberling of West Lawn, PA, sister Marilyn Heberling of Temple, PA, brother Michael Heberling & his wife Janet, of Ridgewood, NJ, niece Tara Koch & husband Brad with their daughters Lindsay & Emily of Sinking Spring, PA, and niece Lizzy Heberling-Yang of Sacramento, CA. Linda also had two stepsons from Jack, Andrew Brown of Wyomissing, PA, and Travis Brown of Exeter, PA. A Celebration of Life in Linda's honor will be held sometime later in the year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store