Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda (Livinghouse) Gilbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda (Livinghouse) Gilbert Obituary

Linda Gilbert, 56, of Millmont passed away Sunday, August 25, in her son's

residence.

Linda was born in Reading, on September 22, 1962, a daughter of the late Ruth and Matt Livinghouse.

She worked as a clerk at CVS Pharmacy, Reading and Mt. Penn.

She was an avid fan of horror movies, tattoos, karaoke, bingo and showing off her granddaughters.

Linda is survived by a daughter, Melinda, wife of Jayson Taylor, of Idaho; a son, Ronald, husband of Kandra Gilbert, of Laureldale; and four granddaughters.

Services and interment are private at the convenience of the family. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now