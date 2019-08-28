|
Linda Gilbert, 56, of Millmont, passed away Sunday, August 25, in her son's
residence.
Linda was born in Reading, on September 22, 1962, a daughter of the late Ruth and Matt Livinghouse.
She worked as a clerk at CVS Pharmacy, Reading and Mt. Penn. She was an avid fan of horror movies, tattoos,
karaoke, bingo and showing off her granddaughters.
Linda is survived by a daughter, Melinda, wife of Jayson Taylor, of Idaho; a son, Ronald, husband of Kandra Gilbert, of Laureldale; and four granddaughters.
Services and interment are private at the convenience of the family. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019