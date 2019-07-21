Linda M. Hildebrand, age 79, of Grand Rapids, and formerly of West Lawn, Pa., passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019,

after a short illness.

Linda was born in West Lawn, Pa., on

October 24, 1939, the daughter of William and Carmen Sontag. She graduated from Wilson High School of West Lawn, Pa., Class of 1957. Linda was an

outdoor person who enjoyed her gardening and bird

watching.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Wayne

Hildebrand; two sons, Matthew Hildebrand and Timothy (Kelly) Hildebrand; 3 grandchildren: T.J., Emma and

Daniel Hildebrand; one sister, Sandra Sterner; and one nephew, Blake Apsokardu.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and private family service will take place in Pa.

For those who wish, memorials to Mel Trotter

Ministries, 225 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 would be appreciated.



