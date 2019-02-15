Linda M. (Benner) Houck, 61, of St. Lawrence, passed away too soon on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in

Ephrata Manor, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of Kenneth Houck Jr.

Born in Birdsboro, Pa., she was the daughter of Robert L., of Exeter, and the late Marcella (Rae) Eisenbise.

She graduated from Daniel Boone High School and was a member of Community UCC. She belonged to the St.

Lawrence Women's Club and enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Kenneth, Linda is survived by her son, Kevin M., husband of Brooke A., Oley; her

daughter, Kristen M., wife of Dustin M. Yeager, Pike

Township; one brother, Robert Benner, husband of

Charlene, Exeter; and her grandchildren, Tanner and

Conner.

She is predeceased by her sister, Susan Benner.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Monday, February 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with services beginning at 6:00 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading. Interment is

private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to -Delaware Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



