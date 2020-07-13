1/1
Linda J. Firestone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda J. Firestone Linda J. Firestone, 65, a 21-year cancer survivor of Muhlenberg, passed away July 11, 2020, in St. Joseph Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Michael A. Firestone, with whom she celebrated 31 years of marriage. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late J. Kenneth and Jeanne (Richardson) Bitner. Linda was a 1972 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and a 1975 graduate of Reading Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed by the Reading Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She also previously worked for Reading Oral Surgery and Bayada Pediatrics. Linda was member of Christ United Church of Christ, Temple. In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her son. Jason M. Firestone, Philadelphia. She is also survived by her two sisters, Cindy, wife of Francis O’Neill, Sinking Spring; Gayle, wife of Mark Jacoby, Shillington; two nieces, Kristy (Jacoby) Hartman, Sara Jacoby; and three nephews, Kevin O’Neill, Eric O’Neill, and Michael Jacoby. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Penn State Health St. Joseph Cancer Center, 2494 Bernville Rd., Suite G04, Reading, PA 19605. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560, with burial to follow at Laureldale Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved