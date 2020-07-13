Linda J. Firestone Linda J. Firestone, 65, a 21-year cancer survivor of Muhlenberg, passed away July 11, 2020, in St. Joseph Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Michael A. Firestone, with whom she celebrated 31 years of marriage. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late J. Kenneth and Jeanne (Richardson) Bitner. Linda was a 1972 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and a 1975 graduate of Reading Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed by the Reading Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She also previously worked for Reading Oral Surgery and Bayada Pediatrics. Linda was member of Christ United Church of Christ, Temple. In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her son. Jason M. Firestone, Philadelphia. She is also survived by her two sisters, Cindy, wife of Francis O’Neill, Sinking Spring; Gayle, wife of Mark Jacoby, Shillington; two nieces, Kristy (Jacoby) Hartman, Sara Jacoby; and three nephews, Kevin O’Neill, Eric O’Neill, and Michael Jacoby. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Penn State Health St. Joseph Cancer Center, 2494 Bernville Rd., Suite G04, Reading, PA 19605. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560, with burial to follow at Laureldale Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.