Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Linda Jean Gowombeck Obituary
Linda Jean Gowombeck 66, of Exeter, passed away Wednesday January 29, 2020 in Tower Health Reading Hospital with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her husband Jonathan L Gowombeck who would have celebrated 47 years of marriage on June 22, 2020. Linda was born in Reading on January 5, 1954 a daughter of the late John L and Susie S (Cotolese) Richuitti. She was a 1972 Central High School graduate and a graduate of McCann School of business. Linda was an assistant front end manager at Pathmark for 25 years retiring May 1997. She was going to RACC for education for supermarkets General Corp.-Pathmark. Linda lived for her family and loved spending time with them. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of everyone. Also surviving is her daughter, Joan E Gowombeck of Exeter, her brother Johnny Richuitti of Reading, her sister Karen and her husband Steven Harrity of Reading, her brother-in-law Michael F and his wife Mary Gowombeck of MD., several nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her siblings; Dominic Richuitti and Sarah Ann Koller. Services will be Monday February 3, 2020 at 11am in Theo C Auman, 247 Penn St Reading, Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be Monday 10-11am in the funeral home. Theo C Auman Funeral Home is honored to serve our family. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
