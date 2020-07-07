1/
Linda Jean McCord
1945 - 2020
Linda Jean McCord, age 74, of Birdsboro, passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020. Linda was born August 9, 1945 in Reading, to the late Winfield and Fern (Anderson) Button. Linda’s spirit will be carried on by her husband of 54 years, Gary McCord; 4 sons Timothy McCord and wife Christine, of Roanoke, VA; Michael McCord, of Reading; Shawn McCord, of York; Jason McCord and wife Kimberly, of Warfield, VA; daughter Bambi Aikens Golden, of CA; 2 brothers Thomas Button and wife Barbara, of Reading; Jeffery Button and wife Debra, of Adamstown. Linda also leaves behind grandchildren , great grandchildren and step sisters to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Linda was greeted in heaven by; daughter Sherry Creasy and brother John Button. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton. It has been an honor serving Linda’s loves family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the McCord family.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
