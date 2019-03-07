Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda (Eschleman) Kantner.

Linda S. Kantner, 70, of West Lawn, passed on March 5th in the Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Frank Kantner.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Emily (Van Seiver) Eschleman.

Linda was a 1966 graduate of Reading High School and was retired from the cafeteria of Wilson High School.

She is pre-deceased by two children, Zachary Thomas Kantner and Amanda Kantner.

Surviving are two brothers, Sam Eschleman, Myerstown, Pa., Keith Eschleman, Reading, Pa.; two sisters, Denise A. Levengood, Reading, Pa., Marcia E. Kopteros, West Lawn, Pa.; one grandson, Zachary T. Kantner Jr.; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

There will be no funeral services. Mark J. Hummel

Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading, has charge. 610-370-1300.



