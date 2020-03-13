Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Kline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Kline Obituary
Linda Ann (Parks) Kline, wife of Carter Kline, passed peacefully Tuesday night after a long illness. Daughter of Gerald and Adelaide (Kreisher) Parks. She is survived by sons, Justin M. Spolski and Matthew J. Spolski, and his wife, Austin; son, Nolan; daughter, Natalee Spolski; brother, Scott Parks, and family; sisters, Meribeth Firely, and family; and Lorie Lynch and family. She was a 1964 graduate of Reading Central Catholic and worked secretarial and administrative jobs in Reading businesses. There will be a Celebration of Life, on Friday, March 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Muhlenberg Recreation Center, 3025 River Rd. Friends and Family are invited to Fellowship.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -