|
|
Linda Ann (Parks) Kline, wife of Carter Kline, passed peacefully Tuesday night after a long illness. Daughter of Gerald and Adelaide (Kreisher) Parks. She is survived by sons, Justin M. Spolski and Matthew J. Spolski, and his wife, Austin; son, Nolan; daughter, Natalee Spolski; brother, Scott Parks, and family; sisters, Meribeth Firely, and family; and Lorie Lynch and family. She was a 1964 graduate of Reading Central Catholic and worked secretarial and administrative jobs in Reading businesses. There will be a Celebration of Life, on Friday, March 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Muhlenberg Recreation Center, 3025 River Rd. Friends and Family are invited to Fellowship.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020