Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda (Miller) Kreisher.

Linda L. Kreisher, 75, formerly of Reading, passed away on April 7th, 2019, in Stoneridge Towne Centre, Myerstown, Pa.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Naomi (Moyer) Miller. She was predeceased by one brother, Jeffery Miller.

Surviving are two daughters, Stephanie A., wife of Ken Kibblehouse, Oley, Pa., Carol L., wife of Steve Martin,

Denver, Pa.; one son, Steven W., husband of Sherri Kreisher, Kutztown, Pa.; five grandchildren: Keely, wife of Corey Harrison, Kristen, Josh, Ethan and Garret; 3 great-grandchildren: Carter, Bentley and Leslie; extended family, Patricia Doyle.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Laureldale Cemetery.

CRAMP-HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Ave., Centre Park, Reading, has charge of arrangements.

www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com. 610-375-4337



