Linda L. Lutz
Linda L. Lutz Linda L. Lutz, 73, of Upper Bern Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of James L. Lutz. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Agnes (Roeder) Luckenbill. She was a graduate of Penn-Bernville High School. Linda was a self-employed hairdresser for forty years. She currently worked at Mane Attractions, Bernville. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking for them. Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons: Peter J. Lutz, husband of Zena; and Matthew J. Lutz, husband of Monica, both of Bernville; and four granddaughters: Erica, Alexandra, Cassandra and Charlotte. Linda was predeceased by a brother: Larry Luckenbill. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
November 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Linda’s passing . My condolences to Jim and the family . She was a great lady and my grandmother always loved the way Linda did her hair .
Sharon Dubbledavenport
