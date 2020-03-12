|
|
Linda L. Nagle Linda L. Nagle, 72, of Waterfall Rd., Pine Grove, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. Born on April 30, 1947 in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Harold M. Felty of Pine Grove and the late Marie M. Schwartz Felty. She was a 1965 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Pine Grove. She was a Girl Scout and a Girl Scout Leader. Linda was owner of H. M. Felty Sales and Service, Pine Grove. Surviving, in addition to her father, are her husband of 54 years, Gerald Nagle; two daughters Sherri Lee and husband Joseph Harnish, Susan Nagle; a son Steven and wife Stacey Nagle, all of Pine Grove; five grandchildren, Jamie and husband Bradley Lengel, Matthew and wife Alyssa Harnish, Tyler Harnish, Valerie and husband Charles Bowers, Shayn Nagle and companion Carissa Tobin; seven great-grandchildren, Laila, Austin, and Logan Lengel, Ella and Clara Bowers, Blaise Fantini, Ron Heidle; a brother, Alan and wife Ann Felty of Schuylkill Haven, a sister, Kathy Clark of Lewisberry. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 8:00 P.M. at the H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332 Schuylkill Haven, Pa. 17972 in her memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlnsyderfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020