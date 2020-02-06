|
|
Linda L. (Hain) Witman, formerly of Leesport, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, as a guest of Rittenhouse Village. Born in Reading, she was a child of the late London “Pete” R. and Grace Millard Hain. She graduated in 1956 from Birdsboro High School. She was a member of West Lawn United Methodist Church. Linda believed in helping others, as demonstrated by her career as Activities Director of Spruce Manor, formerly known as Reading Convalescent. She so deeply cared for the residents of Reading Convalescent that during the holidays, she welcomed into her home residents who had nowhere else to go. She retired in 2011 as Berks County Chapter Director of March of Dimes. Not content to ease into retirement, Linda continued her mission to help those in need by serving in the food ministries of her church and volunteering at soup kitchens. A member of the Berks Community Hiking Club, Linda never missed the Trail Angels events to feed hikers along the Appalachian Trail. Linda loved traveling, and she was always headed to new places, both in the local area and internationally. She has traveled to Ireland, Russia, the Czech Republic, China, Belize, Ireland, and many other countries. When traveling international, she frequented businesses where every dollar she spent would support that local community. Her grandchildren truly were the light of her life. She loved spending time with them and helping raise them into kind, caring people. She is survived by her children, William M. “Mike” Witman, husband of Brenda Litwin, of Wernersville, and Melinda A. Witman, fiancé of Derrick S. Wenrick, of Mohrsville; her grandchildren: Brittany J. Witman; Cody W. Johnson, significant other of Shelby E. Pritchard; Cole M. Chestnut; and Colton P. Chestnut; her step-grandchildren: Annisa Ramos, Ezekiel, and Zahara; her great-grandchildren Scarlett E. Johnson and Sparrow R. Witman; and her sister, Sandra L. Mills of Litchfield, OH. Linda was predeceased by her brother, Donald M. Hain, and her former husband, William W. Witman. In lieu of flowers, Linda’s family asks that those moved to contribute in her memory do so to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or www. https://alzfdn.org . A celebration of Linda’s life will be held on Monday, February 10 at 3:00 pm at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading., with RevTerry Cooney officiating. Friends and family are invited to gather in the funeral home from 2:00 pm until the time of service. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020