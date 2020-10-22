Linda Lee Cataldo Linda Lee Cataldo, 72 of Exeter, passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020, at the Berkshire Center. She was predeceased by her husband, Gene L. Cataldo on December 19, 1996. Linda was born in Harrisburg on September 22, 1948 , the daughter of the late John J. and Harriet M. (Honicker) Cleary. She was a member of Holy Rosary RCC and was employed by Hub Fabricating Co. for 9 years. Linda also worked at Reading School District as a teacher’s aide working with disabled children. Some of Linda’s favorite things were spoiling her grandkids, love for dogs, caring for others in need, cooking, baking, gardening, cross-stitching and visits to the casinos. Linda is survived by daughter, Anita P. Rogers (Alan), sons, Mike D’Agostino, Brent D’Agostino (Jennifer), daughter, Dannette D’Agostino, 2 step-daughters, Debra Stewart (Greg), Tammy Jones, siblings Ellen Kathleen Miner (Kitty), Harriet Fuller, Dorothy Newcomer (Dotty), Margaret Lloyd (Birdie), John Cleary III, and Ruth Cooper. She is also survived by her loving 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Linda was predeceased by step-daughter, Sharon Guido (Sherry) and 2 sisters; Helen Wasielewski and Jacquelan Thompson. Services and burial will be private for the immediate family for the safety of all due to COVID 19. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com