Rev. Linda Lou Engler Watts, age 67 of Newmanstown, PA, passed into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 9th, 2020. She was born on August 6th, 1952 in Lodi, OH to Twila and Rev. Virgil Engler. She was preceded by the death of her parents, Twila and Virgil Engler, her father-in-law, William Watts, and her son, Timothy Randall Watts. She was married to Rev. David F. Watts on December 29th, 1973, whom she loved with all of her heart for 46+ years. She was a partner in pastoral ministry with her husband for over 43 years, serving various congregations in the Church of the Nazarene on both the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh Districts in the roles of secretary, children’s pastor, pianist and co-pastor. She was officially ordained as a Deacon in the Church of the Nazarene in 1991, and happily retired along with her husband in September, 2017. Linda loved lighthouses, cardinals (or “red birds”), collecting Precious Moments, reading, music (singing and playing piano), ministering to children, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Rev. David Watts of Newmanstown, PA, son Franklin Watts, husband to Kimberly Watts, of Wyomissing, PA, son Gregory Watts, husband to Jennifer Watts, of Mohnton, PA, daughter Stephanie Cornish, wife to B. Patrick Cornish, of Sneads Ferry, NC, and her 10 grandchildren, Jayden, Sydney, Taylor and Dylan Watts (Frank and Kim), Melody, Lily and Dawson Watts (Greg & Jen), Kodi, Colton and Emma Cornish (Steph and Patrick). She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Marcia Marks, wife to Gary Marks, of Harrod, OH, Sharon Martin, wife to Frank Martin, of Van Buren, IN, Pam Ferrell, wife to Wendell Ferrell, of La Grange, NC, Tim Engler, husband to Debbie Engler, of Nicholasville, KY, Mark Engler, of Nicholasville, KY, Renee Brannock, wife to Frank Brannock, of Bowling Green, KY, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, Ephrata, PA, with a viewing from 4:00 to 6:30 PM and service starting at 6:30 PM. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Turbotville Cemetery in Turbotville, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to consider making a donation in memory of Linda to Jubillee Ministries, 235 S. 12th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042, so that God’s love and the wonderful message of hope found in Jesus Christ can continue being shared with those whose lives are broken and caught in cycles of addiction, incarceration or homelessness. (Jeremiah 29:11). Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020