Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Rosedale U.C.C
1301 E. Bellevue Avenue
Laureldale, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Rosedale U.C.C
1301 E. Bellevue Avenue
Laureldale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Manmiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Manmiller


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Manmiller Obituary
Linda Lea (Schaedler) Manmiller, 71, of Temple, died February 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital, Bethlehem, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Donald W. Borden, Sr. who died in 2006. Born, October 15, 1948, in Laureldale, she was a daughter of the late Floyd Jacob Schaedler, Jr. and Charlotte Virginia (Miller) Schaedler. Linda attended Muhlenberg High School. She was employed with O.B. Dyers, Reading for 7 years. Linda was a member of Rosedale United Church of Christ, Laureldale, where she was active in the women’s guild. She was an avid fan of Gene Watson, and loved to travel, especially to her favorite place, Niagara Falls. Most importantly, however, spending time with family was her biggest pleasure. Surviving are her two children: Alexis E., wife of Robert E. Ames of Temple and Stephen M. Manmiller of Temple. Also surviving is her former husband, Charles D., husband of Lorraine Manmiller of Alsace Township. Linda was preceded in death by her four siblings: Russell I. Miller, Barry L. Schaedler, Michael A. Schaedler and Brenda K. Schaedler. Services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Rosedale U.C.C., 1301 E. Bellevue Avenue, Laureldale, PA 19605. A viewing will be held from 12-1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rosedale U.C.C. at the above address. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -