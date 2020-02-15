|
Linda Lea (Schaedler) Manmiller, 71, of Temple, died February 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital, Bethlehem, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Donald W. Borden, Sr. who died in 2006. Born, October 15, 1948, in Laureldale, she was a daughter of the late Floyd Jacob Schaedler, Jr. and Charlotte Virginia (Miller) Schaedler. Linda attended Muhlenberg High School. She was employed with O.B. Dyers, Reading for 7 years. Linda was a member of Rosedale United Church of Christ, Laureldale, where she was active in the women’s guild. She was an avid fan of Gene Watson, and loved to travel, especially to her favorite place, Niagara Falls. Most importantly, however, spending time with family was her biggest pleasure. Surviving are her two children: Alexis E., wife of Robert E. Ames of Temple and Stephen M. Manmiller of Temple. Also surviving is her former husband, Charles D., husband of Lorraine Manmiller of Alsace Township. Linda was preceded in death by her four siblings: Russell I. Miller, Barry L. Schaedler, Michael A. Schaedler and Brenda K. Schaedler. Services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Rosedale U.C.C., 1301 E. Bellevue Avenue, Laureldale, PA 19605. A viewing will be held from 12-1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rosedale U.C.C. at the above address. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020