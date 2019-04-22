Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Maurer.

Linda Maurer, 77, of Spring Township, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital.

She was born in Reading on February 21, 1942, a daughter of the late Leroy Maurer and Anna M. Stoyer.

She is survived by her sister, Jill Yoder, of Shoemakersville; and her close family friends at Prospectus Berco.

Services will be Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading.

Burial to follow in Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville. A viewing will be Friday, 10-11:00 a.m., in the funeral home.

