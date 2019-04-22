Linda Maurer, 77, of Spring Township, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital.
She was born in Reading on February 21, 1942, a daughter of the late Leroy Maurer and Anna M. Stoyer.
She is survived by her sister, Jill Yoder, of Shoemakersville; and her close family friends at Prospectus Berco.
Services will be Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading.
Burial to follow in Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville. A viewing will be Friday, 10-11:00 a.m., in the funeral home.
