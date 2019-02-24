Linda Moore, 77, of Douglassville, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph M. Moore; they celebrated 54 years of marriage on January 14, 2019.

Linda was born in Pottstown on April 20, 1941, a daughter of the late Carl Sr. and Emma (Sawyer) Hilborn. She was owner/operator of the Douglassville Hotel and also operated a collectible store, Teddy Bear's & Moore, in Douglassville.

Also surviving are her 2 daughters, DeAnna A. Moore, of Douglassville; and Jenifer L. Millisock and her husband,

Alvin L. Millisock Jr., of Douglassville; her brother, Carl Hilborn Jr., of Pottstown; her 2 sisters, Margaret Steffey, of Douglassville; and Shirley Hojecki, of Boyertown; and 4 grandchildren: Kari, Michael, Jacob and Elsie.

Linda was predeceased by her granddaughter, Emma Lyn Millisock, on March 2, 2016.

A Celebration of Life will be celebrated Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at Douglassville Hotel, 8 Old Swede Rd., Douglassville, PA 19518.

Auman's Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton, is honored to be serving the family. www.aumansinc.com



