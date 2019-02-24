Linda (Hilborn) Moore

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Linda Moore will be greatly missed by her OJR Classmates of..."
    - Sandra Statzell


Linda Moore, 77, of Douglassville, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph M. Moore; they celebrated 54 years of marriage on January 14, 2019.

Linda was born in Pottstown on April 20, 1941, a daughter of the late Carl Sr. and Emma (Sawyer) Hilborn. She was owner/operator of the Douglassville Hotel and also operated a collectible store, Teddy Bear's & Moore, in Douglassville.

Also surviving are her 2 daughters, DeAnna A. Moore, of Douglassville; and Jenifer L. Millisock and her husband,

Alvin L. Millisock Jr., of Douglassville; her brother, Carl Hilborn Jr., of Pottstown; her 2 sisters, Margaret Steffey, of Douglassville; and Shirley Hojecki, of Boyertown; and 4 grandchildren: Kari, Michael, Jacob and Elsie.

Linda was predeceased by her granddaughter, Emma Lyn Millisock, on March 2, 2016.

A Celebration of Life will be celebrated Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at Douglassville Hotel, 8 Old Swede Rd., Douglassville, PA 19518.

Auman's Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton, is honored to be serving the family. www.aumansinc.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road | Reading, PA 19606 | (610) 370-0200
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Reading, PA   (610) 370-0200
funeral home direction icon