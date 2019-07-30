Linda D. Nigrelli, 77, of Shillington, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Mifflin Center.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Arthur M.D. Geist and Dorothy M. (Bowsard) Geist. She was the wife of the late Harry R. "Ronnie" Nigrelli.

Linda is survived by daughters, Cheri Lynn Nigrelli, of Birdsboro, Pa., and Michelle D. Davis, wife of Troy M. Davis, of Stokesdale, N.C. She is also survived by a sister, Nancy E. Carroll, wife of Bernard J. Carroll; two grandchildren, Nicole L. Davis and Kyle R. Davis; and a brother, Daniel Geist.

Linda attended Governor Mifflin High School and worked as a meat wrapper at Pathmark and Giant Markets. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies' Auxiliary of the Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel. Linda enjoyed travelling to the beach, playing bingo and spending time with her family and pets.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Avenue, Shillington, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Amy S. Landis; certified celebrant, will officiate. Interment will follow in Yocum's Cemetery, Grill. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



