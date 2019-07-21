Linda (Mackavage) Pender, 72, of South Heidelberg Township, passed away

peacefully with her loving husband, John, by her bedside, on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Country Meadows, Wyomissing, Pa., following a lengthy illness.

Born in Shamokin, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Leo and Mary (Kreisher) Mackavage. Linda was a 1969

graduate of Bloomsburg University, where she earned her degree in special education. She was the former employee benefits specialist at Carpenter Technology, from 1984 to 2010.

A terrific athlete, Linda was a 30-year member of the Berks County Bicycle Club (BCBC) from 1984 to 2014, and a World Touring cyclist. She loved reading and was a

regular volunteer at the Sinking Spring Library, a Navy

veteran daughter and wife and passionate supporter of the Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins Research Foundation. She will be greatly missed by her husband, her family and all those fortunate to call her "friend."

In addition to John, Linda is survived by her stepchildren, Carolyn and Scott Pender; and her

daughter-in-law, Katherine Pender.

She was predeceased by her 11-year-old daughter, Melissa Niemczyk Mackavage; and her brother, Michael John Mackavage.

A celebration of Linda's life will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA, with a public viewing from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, 1100 E. Broad Street, Westfield, NJ, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 12 noon.

