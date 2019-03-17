Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda (Miller) Prussman.

Linda L. Prussman, 68, of Lower Alsace Township, passed away on March 10, 2019, at her residence.

She was the wife of Richard P. Prussman Sr. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harold Kintz and June (Eberhardtinger) Miller.

Linda was a 1968 graduate of Reading High School. She went on to attend the Pennsylvania School of Banking at Bucknell University. Linda worked in banking for 25 years. She was employed for 8 years as the head teller for National Penn Bank and last worked as the vice president of

Elverson Bank. Linda will be greatly missed and will be

remembered for being a wonderful selfless person who

always put her family first.

She was predeceased by her sister, Sandra.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her

children, Timothy L. Glovenski, of Lower Alsace Towhship; and Eric R. Glovenski, husband of Deborah, of Reading.

Also surviving are grandchildren: Kori Lenart, Timothy Jr., Paige, Liyah and Kelsi Glovenski; great-grandchildren, Landyn and Kaleb Lenart.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 7000, Albert Lea,

MN 56007.

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory of Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



