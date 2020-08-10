Linda R. (Moyer) Fitzgerald Linda R. Fitzgerald, 72 of Blandon, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020, surrounded by her family at Hershey Medical Center. Linda was married to her loving husband, Terry, for 53 years. Born in Kutztown, PA, Linda was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Catherine Moyer (DeLong). Linda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Linda’s greatest passion was spoiling her grandchildren and bragging about them to anyone who would listen. Linda was a loyal friend to many people and would do anything for anyone. Those who knew Linda, know she was a great storyteller and always had a memory to share. Linda’s hobbies included attending NASCAR races with Terry and they would go RVing to the Daytona500. Linda also enjoyed tending to her beautiful rose gardens, bird watching, particularly hummingbirds, and feeding any animals that found their way to her backyard. In addition to her husband, Linda will be remembered by her children, Melinda Roberts, wife of Scott, Michael Fitzgerald husband of Tish, and Monica Shellenberger wife of Josh; her five grandchildren Brittany, McKelvey, Amy, Matthew, and Cassie; and her great-grandchildren Mia and Maverick. She was preceded in death by her sister Leona Patton, wife of William. Linda worked at East Penn Manufacturing for 34 years in the cable department. After her early retirement, she followed her and Terry’s love for NASCAR by opening Racing Ventures, selling NASCAR memorabilia of all drivers, including her favorite, Mark Martin. Linda was a former member of the Reading Racing Historical Society serving as Secretary and on the Planning Committee for race events. Linda was an active member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ of Molltown. Linda was a Deacon and Secretary of Consistory. Linda also served on numerous committees, including the Fundraising Committee, Special Projects Committee, and participated in the Women’s Sewing Group. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at the Mae Stump Funeral Home, 117 West Main Street Fleetwood, PA 19522, on Wednesday, August 12th from 6 PM until 8 PM, and on Thursday, August 13th, from 10 AM until 11 AM immediately followed by a public graveside service 12 noon at Maidencreek Cemetery, 261 Main Street Blandon, PA 19510. Current pandemic guidelines will be followed, including the use of facial coverings. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Linda may be made to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ of Molltown, 219 Maidencreek Road Fleetwood, PA 19522. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com