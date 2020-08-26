Linda R. Heisey Linda R. Heisey, 76, of Douglassville, PA, wife of Brien R. Heisey, died Sunday August 23, 2020 at her residence. Born in Elmira, NY, she was a daughter of the late Henry A. and LaMae (Schanbacher) Warters. Linda was a graduate of South Side High School of Elmira, NY, and graduated from Corning Community College with a bachelors degree. She began her employment as an executive secretary with I.B.M. of Owego, NY and in March 1978, she became a co-owner of Stanley Steemer of Pottstown, along with her husband Brien. Linda was a member of Cedarville United Methodist Church, Pottstown. She loved to watch professional Golf & Football. One of her most memorable activites was being involved with the Soap Box Derby in Pottstown, and she was a member of the National Control Board of the Internation Soap Box Derby in Akron, OH. Surviving in addition to her husband of 55 years is one son, Jeffrey S. Heisey, Reading; one daughter, Teri J. wife of Michael R. Nytz, Allentown; one sister, Jeanne M. wife of Gary M. Caccia, Myrtle Beach, SC; grandsons, Matt, Keegan and Ryan. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private at the convenience of family. Contributions may be made in her memory to: Easter Seals, 90 George St., Reading, PA 19611. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com
