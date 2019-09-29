|
|
Linda Skinner, 68, Temple, died Sept. 13, 2019, in Penn State St. Joseph Medical Center.
Surviving is her husband, Michael Skinner; brother,
Albert Alicea, of California; daughter, Tammy Trommatter; stepson, Jon Skinner, of Missouri; and grandchildren:
Maxwell, Wyatt and Marley Trommatter.
She is predeceased by a son, James Terenchin.
Linda was a retired school bus driver of 30 years.
Contributions may be made to:
gofundme.com/linda-skinner-memorial.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019