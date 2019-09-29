Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Skinner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Skinner Obituary

Linda Skinner, 68, Temple, died Sept. 13, 2019, in Penn State St. Joseph Medical Center.

Surviving is her husband, Michael Skinner; brother,

Albert Alicea, of California; daughter, Tammy Trommatter; stepson, Jon Skinner, of Missouri; and grandchildren:

Maxwell, Wyatt and Marley Trommatter.

She is predeceased by a son, James Terenchin.

Linda was a retired school bus driver of 30 years.

Contributions may be made to:

gofundme.com/linda-skinner-memorial.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.