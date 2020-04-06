|
Linda Susan (Youse) Stumhofer, 68, of Muhlenberg Township, died April 5, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Spring Township. Born July 31, 1951 in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Madeline (Simmons) Youse. Raised by her aunt the late Shirley Cardell She was a 1969 graduate of Wilson High School. She was Graduate of Bryland Beauty School Linda operated Lindy’s Cleaning Service for 15 years, retiring in 2003. She is predeceased by her son, Scott Haas. Surviving are her sons, Jason Youse, of Newark, Del.; and Jeffrey Youse, of Womelsdorf, Pa.; one sister, Diane; and four cousins: Candy, Cindy, Cathy and Shelly, whom she considered sisters. There are also seven grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020