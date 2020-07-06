Linda Sue (Toomey) Apadula, 67, of Blandon, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home. Born November 25, 1952 in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Clara L. (Hohl) Toomey. She and her husband of 19 years, Daniel T. Apadula, were married at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Sommerville, NJ on August 3, 2000. Linda graduated from Sommerville High School in 1971 and worked at Mr. Smith’s and Boston Sea Party. She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church, West Lawn. Linda was a loving, caring and compassionate woman who truly enjoyed decorating, cooking, fashion, animals and especially spending time at the beach. In addition to her husband, Daniel, Linda is survived by her sister, Carol A. (Huhn) Francomacaro, wife of Mario A. Francomacaro, Easton, PA, her brother, Allan C. Huhn, husband of Patricia K. (Pellegrin) Huhn, Flemington, NJ and by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Along with her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth A. Huhn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church of Clinton, 316 Old Allerton Rd, Annandale, NJ. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Annandale. A viewing for Linda will be held on Wednesday evening, July 8, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, PA. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Linda. Online condolences may be offered to her family at WalbertFuneralHome.com
.