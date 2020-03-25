|
Linda Sue (Skidmore) Byerly, Linda Sue Byerly, 64, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, March 24th, at her residence. Linda was born at Fort Knox, Kentucky on October 8, 1955, a daughter of the late Norma Lee (Emery) and Charles Skidmore. She was the wife of Patrick W, Byerly who survives her. She traveled all over the world as a member of a military family. She attended and graduated from Taipei American High School and Misawa High School at Miisawa Air Force Base, Japan. Her husband served in the Air Force where they met in Taiwan. She was a Mutual Teller at Parx Racing Valley Forge Turf Club and the former Penn National OTW Exeter Township. in addition to her husband, Patrick, Linda is survived by a son Jesse R. Byerly of Flying Hills and 3 siblings Joey Skidmore, Mike Skidmore and Kathryn Dukes. Plus many nieces and nephews. Linda always had a smile on her face and was beloved by everybody who knew her. Her voicemail message even stated if your smiling leave a message and if you are not smiling, SMILE and then leave a message. She was always there to help out in any manner she could. She loved Disney World and going there with her one and only son Jesse. She fought a brave battle for over three years and rarely let it get her down. She will be missed by everybody that knew her. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020