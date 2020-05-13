Linda Elizabeth (Moll) Wolf, 73, formerly of Muhlenberg Township, passed away peacefully, on May 12, 2020, at Berks Heim, with her loving daughters by her window. She was the loving wife of Jack L. Wolf, with whom she shared almost 50 years of marriage. He passed away January 31, 2012. Born, November 20, 1946, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Jack Herbert and Bernice Elizabeth (Stricker) Moll. Linda was a 1964 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed in the accounts receivable department of St. Joseph Medical Equipment & Supply for over 20 years, retiring in 2012. Linda was a member of GT Church, Spring Township. Known for her beautiful eyes, Linda never complained and loved being with her family. She loved to cook and enjoyed fishing and traveling with her husband. Surviving are her three children: Jeff L. Wolf of Muhlenberg Township; Wendy A., wife of Terry A. Reber of Muhlenberg Township; Melissa K. Wolf, fiancée of Michael Fox, Jr. of Reading; three grandchildren: Jason Reber, Megan Shirey and Cortney Pelker; and four great grandchildren, Karson Sutton, Landon and Rowen Reber and Sawyer Shirey. Other survivors include her three siblings: Jack H. Moll, Jr., husband of Jean Galliger of Oley; Gale, wife of Arthur Coleman of Reading; and Chris, wife of Kevin Kunkel of Mohnton. Melissa and Wendy would like to thank their heroes at Berks Heim for being like family to their mom, when they couldn’t be by her side due to the quarantine situation. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19602. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.