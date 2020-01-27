Home

Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Guardian Angels RC Church
3121 Kutztown Rd.
Reading, PA
LindaMarie (Battaglia) Lee, 58, of Temple, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. She was the wife of Lionel I. Lee. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John J. Battaglia and Helen Jane (Sendall) Battaglia, Pittsburgh, and was a member of Holy Guardian Angels RC Church. Linda graduated from Penn Hills High School and attended Shippensburg University, where she received her ECE and BSED. She worked as a teacher most of her life in numerous different school districts lastly teaching sixth grade at Holy Guardian Angels. In addition to her husband, Lionel, Linda is survived by two daughters, Rachel and Sabrina; and one son, Jason. She was one of eight children. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 31, 2020, at 9:00 am, in Holy Guardian Angels RC Church, 3121 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605. In memory of Linda, contributions may be made to a . Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
