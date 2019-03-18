Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linden Miller.

Linden L. "Butch" Miller, 71, of Macungie, passed away suddenly Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of the late Paulette J. (Stopp) Miller.

Born in Longswamp Twp., he was the son of the late Frederick Schoenly and Annie Miller.

Before retiring, Butch worked for Sherman Excavating as well as for Upper Milford Twp., and the Lehigh County Game Commission. Prior, he worked for Bally Case and Cooler. He was a member of Zion Lehigh Lutheran Church, Alburtis. He was a member of Lehigh Lodge #326 F&AM, Macungie, served with the Macungie Boro and the Macungie Institute. He was an Army veteran.

Survivors: companion, Alice Rahn; sisters-in-law, Debbie A. Bortz and her husband, Dean; Kathy E. Brensinger and her companion, Jahni Braun; brother-in-law, Terry and his wife, Sharon Stopp; nephews: Ronnie and Darrell Ruppert, Ricky Stopp, Jason and Denny Brensinger, Daniel Fox; and niece, Beverly.

He was predeceased by brother, Levane; sister, Betty Ruppert; and nephew, Scott.

Services: 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 25, at Schmoyer

Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 9:30 a.m. and burial with military honors at Lehigh Zion Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to L.C. Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown,18103.



