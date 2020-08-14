1/1
Linnette Harley
Linnette (Stauffer) Harley Linnette (Stauffer) Harley, age 75, Boyertown, passed away after a brief illness on August 13, 2020, at the Reading Hospital Rehabilitation at Wyomissing. She was a 1963 graduate of Boyertown High School and 1967 graduate of Kutztown University. She worked as a school librarian, most recently in Antietam School District. She is survived by her husband John, their daughter Kim Leppold, wife of Dan. Linnette is also survived by her brother Gary Stauffer, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Andrea Bocelli Foundation. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
