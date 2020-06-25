Linwood A. Miller
1936 - 2020
Linwood A. Miller Linwood A. Miller, 84, of Reading, passed away Sunday, June 20th, at 11:44 PM at St. Joseph Medical Center. Linwood was born in Mohnton, PA on January 11, 1936, a son of the late Anna Marie (Grill) and Ray L. Miller. He was the husband of Shirley A. Miller, who survives him They were married for 60 years,. A member of Calvary United Methodist Church Mohnton, PA, he served in the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant in the Vietnam . He was awarded the Airman’s Medal for helping save the lives of fellow crew members when his C-47 crashed in Alaska.. Linwood later worked as a Truck Driver at Automotive Services and Schneck’s Oil and Gas Company. In addition to his wife, Shirley, Linwood is survived by a daughter, Patricia A., wife of Larry Balthaser, of Reading. and a son,Gary L, husband of Robin L. Miller, of Robesonia, PA; Linwood is also survived by 2 grandchildren Chad and Alyssa Miller. He was predeceased by a brother Glenn Miller Public Visitation will be held 10 AM to 11 AM on Tuesday, June 30th at Feeney Funeral Home and a Religious Service will be held at 11 AM. His service will be web broadcast at 11 Am at our web address below. Click on his obituary to view. Interment with full military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Annville, PA at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to the 148th Fighter Squadron Association 381 Boulder Hill Road Narvon, PA 17555-9015 Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary Web Broadcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
