Linwood Earl Mest, 95, of Oley, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 at Kutztown Manor. He was the husband of the late Mabel Elsie (Hassler) Mest, who passed away in 2008. Born December 10, 1924 in District Township, PA, he was the son of the late Paul W. and Minnie H. (Weller) Mest. Linwood attended the Boyertown School District and was employed in the research and development department for Boyertown Body Works for 40 years. Linwood was a member of the Pike Township Sportsman Association, Oley Fire Company, Lyons Fire Company and the Gabelsville Athletic Association. Surviving are his daughter Donna Lynn, wife of Ralph Luther Wetzel of Pike Township, two grandchildren , Bambi Lynn, wife of Ralph Neafcy of Pottstown and Troy Alvin, husband of Hilary Wetzel of Wyomissing and one great grandchild; Payton Sage Neafcy. Also surviving is his brother: Laverne, husband of Dolores Mest of Boyertown. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Fern Mest Weller, Paul W. Mest, Lorraine Bartman and Gladys Mest. A graveside service will be held Wednesday September 2nd at 11 am at Friedens Cemetery, Oley. Contributions can be made to the Center at Spring Street, 200 West Spring Street, Boyertown, PA 19512. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
.