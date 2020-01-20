|
Lionel A. Santos, 62, of Reading, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in his home. Born in Orocovis, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Dolores Santos and Anna (Diaz) Santos, of Puerto Rico. Lionel worked as a pipe fitter, lastly working for Cambridge Lee. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying hiking and spending time outside. Lionel is survived by his children: Wilmarie Phillips (John), West Lawn; Lionela Gonzales (Eli), Reading; Lionel A. Jr. (companion Taryn Boyer), Reading; 10 grandchildren; and 12 siblings. Services are private. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020