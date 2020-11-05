Lisa Ann (Stief) Ermler Lisa Ann (Stief) Ermler, of Muhlenberg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in the comfort of her residence surrounded by family. She was the loving wife of the late Jeffrey W. Ermler with whom she shared 21 years of marriage at his time of passing on January 1, 2019. Born in Reading, PA, on December 2, 1956, Lisa was the oldest daughter to Eugene (Yonk) and the late Ruth (Foreman) Stief. She was a 1974 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed by the Muhlenberg School District for 29 years, before retiring in Spring 2020. She started as an elementary recess aide to be closer to her children after they both started school, and then joined the cafeteria staff. Lisa then transitioned to be an elementary library aide for many years, a job that she loved and fit her calling to help and care for children. In the final years of her employment she worked as an administrator for the food service department. Lisa was also an active member of the Temple Fire Company social club. Lisa was a proud mother, devoted wife and loving Nana, whose life’s priority was spending time with her family and creating memories. She loved celebrating and hosting birthdays, special gatherings and holidays, Christmas being her favorite. She enjoyed hugs, family pictures, her dogs Meisha and Jax, candles, wearing pajamas, shopping at Boscov’s and spending time with close friends and family. Lisa was happiest seeing those around her at their happiest. During Lisa’s final years she fought cancer with courage, passion and resilience. She never gave up. It was evident that her drive for her fight was fueled by her love for her family. She remained positive throughout, with a constant outlook that “Tomorrow will be a better day.” Lisa is survived by her loving children, Ryan Fayewicz, husband of Shelley (Reppert), Exeter, Kristyn Fayewicz, partner of Paul Montgomery, Shillington and step-daughter Jennifer Ermler, Sinking Spring; and four grandchildren, Nolan Fayewicz, Codey Fayewicz, Murphy Montgomery and Whitney Fayewicz. Also surviving are her father, Eugene (Yonk) Stief Sr., Lady Lake, FL; her siblings, Eugene (Beanie) Stief Jr., Muhlenberg, Linda Haines (her twin), Duluth, GA, and Nancy Correll, Alsace; and many nieces, nephews and their families. Lisa’s children wish to thank all family and friends for their continued support throughout her final years and health challenges. They are especially grateful to Nancy Correll, Donna Keller and Patty Duncan, who provided constant love and companionship through her toughest obstacles over the past year. Also, thank you to the doctors and staff at the Penn State St. Joe’s Hospital for their continued care. Her wishes were to be cremated, combined with Jeff’s ashes and scattered at a place that meant a lot to them. A celebration of life event will be planned for the Spring of 2021. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Lisa’s life now by joining us and sharing memories at www.forevermissed.com/lisa-ann-ermler
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lisa’s name may be made to the Muhlenberg Elementary Center Library. Checks can be made out to “Muhlenberg School District,” and include “Mrs. Ermler - Library Fund” on the note line. Please send all donations to: Muhlenberg School District, Attn: Mrs. Ermler - Library Fund, 801 Bellevue Ave., Reading, PA 19605.