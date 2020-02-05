Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Johns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Anne (Miller) Johns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Anne (Miller) Johns Obituary
Lisa Anne (Miller) Johns, 57, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife of Matthew C. Johns for over 25 years. Born in Philadelphia, Lisa was the daughter of the late Robert J. & Anneliese (Seckinger) Miller. She worked side by side with her husband as a manager at Shillington Associates. Lisa was best known for her love, towards her family as well as her church family. In addition to her mother and husband, Lisa is survived by her children; Gretchen Crowe, loving companion of Dennis of Lykens, Racheal Jones, of Epharta, Tiffany Souliere of Seattle WA, Samantha Wolf, wife of Brian, of Louisiana, Quenten Nelson, husband of Jessika, of Shillington, and Victoria Johns, of Blandon. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Laura, Brianna, Grayson, Oliver, Asher, Zion, Jayden, Riley and her siblings; Robert J. Miller Jr. and Jeannene Brown. She is predeceased by her granddaughter, Lillian. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM at New Apostolic Church, 6291 Perkiomen Ave, Birdsboro, PA 19508. The family will receive guests at New Apostolic Church on Saturday, from 9:00 AM to 11:15 AM. Contributions may be made to New Apostolic Church in memory of Lisa. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -