Lisa Anne (Miller) Johns, 57, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife of Matthew C. Johns for over 25 years. Born in Philadelphia, Lisa was the daughter of the late Robert J. & Anneliese (Seckinger) Miller. She worked side by side with her husband as a manager at Shillington Associates. Lisa was best known for her love, towards her family as well as her church family. In addition to her mother and husband, Lisa is survived by her children; Gretchen Crowe, loving companion of Dennis of Lykens, Racheal Jones, of Epharta, Tiffany Souliere of Seattle WA, Samantha Wolf, wife of Brian, of Louisiana, Quenten Nelson, husband of Jessika, of Shillington, and Victoria Johns, of Blandon. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Laura, Brianna, Grayson, Oliver, Asher, Zion, Jayden, Riley and her siblings; Robert J. Miller Jr. and Jeannene Brown. She is predeceased by her granddaughter, Lillian. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM at New Apostolic Church, 6291 Perkiomen Ave, Birdsboro, PA 19508. The family will receive guests at New Apostolic Church on Saturday, from 9:00 AM to 11:15 AM. Contributions may be made to New Apostolic Church in memory of Lisa. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020