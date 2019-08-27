Home

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Guardian Angels, R.C. Church
3121 Kutztown Road
Reading, PA
View Map
Lisa (Trois) Cole

Lisa (Trois) Cole Obituary

Lisa M. (Trois) Cole, 38, of Bern Twp., passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Penn State Health St. Joseph, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of Brian A. Cole. They were married on May 29, 2004, and

celebrated fifteen years of marriage.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Joseph R. and Kimberly A. (Sroka) Trois, Leesport. Lisa was a 1999

graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School and also

graduated from Randy Rick Beauty Academy. She was a hair stylist for many years. Lisa was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church. She has a passion for her children and family.

Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are her children: Domenic B. Cole, Delilah M. Cole, and Dante J. Cole; one sister, Kristen (Trois), wife of Dave Demko, Pooler, Georgia; one brother: Nicholas J. Trois, husband of Linda Trois, Leesport; three nephews: Damon D. Demko; Dean D. Demko; and Darren D. Demko; and paternal grandmother: Josephine Trois. Lisa was predeceased by a sister: Rachel M. Trois.

Lisa's family would like to thank everyone at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Cancer Center for their dedication and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m., from Holy Guardian Angels, R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA, 19605. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading. A visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street,

Leesport. The family requests that you keep Lisa's children in your thoughts and consider making a donation of blood, plasma, bone marrow or monetary donation in support of the fight and research of leukemia.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 27, 2019
