Lisa M. (Trois) Cole, 38, of Bern Twp., passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Penn State Health St. Joseph, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of Brian A. Cole. They were married on May 29, 2004, and
celebrated fifteen years of marriage.
Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Joseph R. and Kimberly A. (Sroka) Trois, Leesport. Lisa was a 1999
graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School and also
graduated from Randy Rick Beauty Academy. She was a hair stylist for many years. Lisa was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church. She has a passion for her children and family.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are her children: Domenic B. Cole, Delilah M. Cole, and Dante J. Cole; one sister, Kristen (Trois), wife of Dave Demko, Pooler, Georgia; one brother: Nicholas J. Trois, husband of Linda Trois, Leesport; three nephews: Damon D. Demko; Dean D. Demko; and Darren D. Demko; and paternal grandmother: Josephine Trois. Lisa was predeceased by a sister: Rachel M. Trois.
Lisa's family would like to thank everyone at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Cancer Center for their dedication and compassion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m., from Holy Guardian Angels, R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA, 19605. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading. A visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street,
Leesport. The family requests that you keep Lisa's children in your thoughts and consider making a donation of blood, plasma, bone marrow or monetary donation in support of the fight and research of leukemia.
