Lisa Henry
1966 - 2020
Lisa M. Henry, 54, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her South Heidelberg Township residence. She was the wife of Richard P. Henry; they were married on September 23, 1989. Born April 14, 1966, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Judy (Laguidara) Nester. A 1985 Gov. Mifflin High School graduate, Lisa was a utility worker for Arrow International/Teleflex for 28 years, last working in March 2019. She enjoyed wine tasting, gardening and crocheting, and loved dogs. Lisa is survived by her husband, Richard, and her children Shane D. Henry, husband of Erica, of Kenhorst and Seth R. Henry, a recent graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Technology. She is also survived by her fur babies, Xena and Lucy. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Lisa’s memory to the Hillside SPCA at the Hillside Society, 51 SPCA Rd., Pottsville, PA 17901. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
