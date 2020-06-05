Lisa (Reimers) Robinson Lisa (Reimers) Robinson, 94, passed away at Berks Heim on May 28, 2020. She was the widow of Richard Robinson, who passed away in 1996. They were married 48 years. Born in Hanover, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Katherine (Ochse) Reimers. Lisa is survived by her 3 daughters; Linda (Robinson) Wilkinson, wife of Norm Wilkinson of Reading, Lisa (Robinson) Weis, wife of Lewis Weis of Pottstown, Lori (Robinson) Fox, wife of Pat Fox of Pottstown, her 7 Grandchildren, and 5 Great Grandchildren. Her family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care she received at Berks Heim. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 N. 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.