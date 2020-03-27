|
Dr. Lisa R. Shibley, 57, of Lancaster, Pa., passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She is survived by her mother, two children and seven siblings. Born to James Dean Stephans and Lyn Walker Weber in Detroit, Mich., and blessed with a wonderful stepfather, Harold J. Weber, after the passing of her father, Lisa led a full and happy life. Her two children, Samantha Shibley of Palmyra, Pa., and Elliot Shibley of Hummelstown, Pa., are sad to see her go but are happy she is at peace after a three-year battle with Ovarian Cancer. Lisa loved many things, including knitting, bird watching, hiking, kayaking and golfing. She also enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and her dog, Kirby. A love of wine found Lisa on many excursions across the country. Two of her fondest memories in recent years include her son’s wedding. Elliot and Amanda Shibley were married July 3, 2016, and a tour of a Christmas light show in a U-Haul with her daughter. Lisa will be missed dearly by many including her siblings, Scott and Becky Stephans, Sharon and Chuck Moore, Kevin and Michelle Stephans, Jeff Stephans, Maria and John McKim, David and Jena Stephans, as well as Lori and Pat Dell. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as cousins, aunts, and uncles. Lisa also had an impressive educational background and career. She graduated with a B.S. in Microbiology from Western Illinois University, a M.S. in Counselor Education with an emphasis in Higher Education from University of Wisconsin Whitewater, and a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration with an emphasis in Educational Psychology from the Pennsylvania State University. Lisa loved her work at Millersville University as the Assistant Vice President of Institutional Assessment & Planning. She was devoted to helping create a better institutional experience for everyone at the university. Her work with Middle States allowed her to expand her impact to a global level. Volunteering her time at the Literacy Council was another passion of Lisa’s. She did her best to positively affect the overall learning process of everyone she could. Lisa was a kind, sweet person. She is greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Lisa’s Life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Millersville University. The family will receive friends at Millersville University from 1:00 p.m. until the start of the celebration. In lieu of or in addition to flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to a charity of one’s choice. Please visit Lisa’s Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020